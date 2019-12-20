St. Francis puts streak on line vs William & Mary

SQUAD LEADERS: William & Mary's Nathan Knight has averaged 20.3 points and 9.9 rebounds while Andy Van Vliet has put up 14.6 points and 9.8 rebounds. For the Red Flash, Keith Braxton has averaged 16.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while Isaiah Blackmon has put up 13.5 points and 5.1 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRAXTON: Braxton has connected on 28.6 percent of the 35 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 18 over his last five games. He's also made 82.9 percent of his free throws this season.