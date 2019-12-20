VCU Pharmacy student Camille Schrier crowned Miss America 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Camille Schrier, 24, Miss Virginia, has been crowned Miss America 2020.
Schrier has dual Cum Laude Bachelor of Science degrees from Virginia Tech in Biochemistry and Systems Biology with a minor in Chemistry. Schrier also made the Dean’s List while attending Virginia Tech and was inducted into the Phi Sigma Biological Society.
Currently, Schrier is studying to obtain a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU).
She is a two-time recipient of both the Alice and Luther Hamlett Scholarship and Alice and Luther Hamlett Undergraduate Research Support Grant.
Back in November, Schrier visited Dinwiddie Elementary School to spread her message about Mind Your Meds, which is her national platform.
