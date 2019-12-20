Richmond Mayor speaks on gun control, war statues, and re-thinking public housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney says he wants to continue to serve Richmond for years to come. In an interview with NBC 12 Thursday, Mayor Stoney said he has plans to be on next year’s ballot for Mayor.
From taking a firm stance on gun control to re-thinking the city’s public housing, no topic was off-limits.
"We are losing lives in places like Richmond, Norfolk, and Newport News. We need every measure possible to keep people safe. That means I don’t think people should have assault rifles. I think we need more background checks. I think we need red flag laws. I think we need basic, common-sense laws like you can’t bring a weapon into a government building,” Stoney said.
The Mayor touted his Navy Hill development proposal, something city council plans to vote on next year after hiring an independent consultant to review the idea. Stoney says he welcomes that.
"If we just say ‘no’, we are saying no to a number of jobs right here in downtown Richmond. We’re saying no to more affordable housing for our people here in the city. We’re saying no to a dignified new transit center for our people. We’re saying no to a convention center hotel downtown and we’re saying no to the largest arena in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” he added.
He also discussed wanting to see a monument for African-American soldiers who served for the Union. He’s also a proponent of taking down Confederate soldier statues. "I’m not going to shed a tear if Jeff Davis is gone one day,” he said.
Stoney also says he’s for re-thinking Richmond’s public housing, which could mean tearing down current homes and re-building them as mixed-income properties.
"The ability for someone with a GET to live next to someone with a Ph.D., that’s what we want for our communities,” Stoney said.
To see his ideas through, Stoney says he plans to re-run for Mayor. "I intend to be on the ballot next year and not only be the Mayor between the years of 2017 and 2021 and also beyond that as well," he said.
NBC 12 asked if he has aspirations to become Governor. "I’m going to do the best job I can for the people of this city, the people that I love…When it gets to that decision point on what I’ll do next, we’ll get there. We’ll cross that bridge at that time,” he said.
When it comes to violence in Richmond, Stoney says he will keep urging state leaders for gun control measures and he says he wants more funding for Richmond Police when the next budget year comes around.
