Police search for driver who seriously injured man in hit-and-run crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking for the driver who seriously injured a man in a hit-and-run crash on Dec. 13.
Police said the crash happened sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of East Broad Rock Road.
Officers said a 64-year-old man was hit and found lying on the corner of McGuire Drive and East Broad Rock Road.
He was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.
“A witness driving by called 911 and stayed on scene, but no one has come forward to say they saw this crash happen,” said Detective G. Drago. “As of now, we do not have a vehicle description so we need the public’s help to solve this case.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or (804) 510-4182, or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
