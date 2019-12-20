Police search for driver who crashed into fence, utility pole near hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a driver who crashed through a fence and into a utility pole early Friday morning.
The crash happened in the area of Hopkins Road and McGuire Drive around 4 a.m.
Officers said the driver went through a fence into McGuire VA Medical Center’s parking lot before hitting a utility pole.
The driver did leave the scene, police say.
The crash into the utility pole knocked out power to about 3,000 people but it has been restored for the most part. Dominion Energy crews at first said two transformers needed to be replaced, but now say it is only the pole.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
