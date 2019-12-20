Petco Foundation donates $1,000 to Richmond canine rescue

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Petco Foundation’s Holiday Wishes Program has announced a $1,000 grant award to FETCH a Cure’s Pixie’s Pen Pals.
The Richmond canine rescue program was selected based on a submission from one of its adopters, Anita Crean.
Crean submitted a story about her dog Dwight, who she adopted in 2016. In addition to providing support and love to her, Dwight works weekly at The Pearl Memory Care facility, bringing joy and entertainment to patients in the group home.
The Petco Foundation will present a giant $1,000 check at Petco Store #2741 in Midlothian on Friday, December 20. Crean will receive a pair of BOBS for Skechers shoes and pet accessories.
In addition to the initial grant, Pixie’s Pen Pals is now in the running for the “People’s Choice Awards,” which could win an additional $25,000 in lifesaving funds.
This year, the Petco Foundation, in partnership with Petco and BOBS from Skechers, announced 105 Holiday Wishes grant recipients from across the country for a total of $875,000 in grant awards to support the year-round lifesaving efforts of these animal welfare organizations.
