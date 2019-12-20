News to know for Dec. 20: Driver crashes into utility pole; Wawa data breach; VCU student wins Miss America

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Crash into Utility Pole
Richmond police are searching for a driver who crashed through a fence and into a utility pole early Friday morning near a hospital.
The driver did leave the scene, police say.
The crash into the utility pole knocked out power to about 3,000 people but it has been restored. Dominion Energy crews said two transformers will need to be replaced.
Wawa Data Breach
Bad news, if you’ve ever made a purchase at a Wawa - your payment information might have been exposed.
The company’s information security team found malware in its processing servers, impacting customers’ payment information used at all Wawa locations. The breach happened at different points in time after March 4, 2019, until it was contained.
Teens Charged in Shooting, Robbery
Petersburg police have made an arrest in a double-shooting and robbery of a delivery driver that happened Wednesday night.
That driver works at Mun Cheese on E. Washington Street, employees said Thursday. He’s currently fighting for his life at a hospital in Richmond.
Two 16-year-olds are facing multiple charges, including malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Rail Service from Richmond to DC Boost
Governor Northam announced a $3.7 billion plan to boost passenger rail service between Virginia and DC.
That includes building a new bridge across the Potomac River into DC.
Northam says the plan would double the number of Amtrak trains in Virginia and help provide nearly hourly service between Richmond and DC.
Miss Virginia now Miss America
Camille Schrier, 24, Miss Virginia, has been crowned Miss America 2020.
Currently, Schrier is studying to obtain a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Back in November, Schrier visited Dinwiddie Elementary School to spread her message about Mind Your Meds, which is her national platform.
Blue Devils Celebrate Football State Championship
Hopewell high school’s football team got a heroes welcome from the city Thursday evening during an event to celebrate the Blue Devil’s 3A Football State championship victory.
After an undefeated 15-0 season, the Blue Devils faced off against Lord Botetourt Saturday for the championship title. With a combination of rock-solid defense and an explosive offense, they crushed the Cavaliers 35-7.
Final Thought
“The harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph.” - Thomas Paine
