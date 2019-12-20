National Park Service awards funds to protect Civil War battlefield

WASHINGTON, (WWBT) - The National Park Service announced a $439,725 grant from the American Battlefield Protection Program to help protect fifty acres of Cold Harbor Battlefield in Hanover County. The battlefield is threatened with damage or destruction by suburban development.
The grant will be used to acquire a portion of the battlefield and the property will be protected with a conservation easement held by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.
“Through public-private partnerships, local communities are able to permanently protect and preserve historic battlefield lands,” National Park Service Deputy Director David Vela said. “Future generations will be able to visit and learn about the events that helped shape this country.”
The American Battlefield Protection Program’s Battlefield Land Acquisition Grant provides up to fifty percent in matching funds for state and local governments to acquire and preserve threatened Revolutionary War, War of 1812, and Civil War Battlefield land through the purchase of land in fee simple and permanent, protective interests in land.
Eligible battlefields are listed in the Civil War Sites Advisory Commission’s 1993 “Report on the Nation’s Civil War Battlefields” and the 2007 “Report to Congress on the Historic Preservation of Revolutionary War and War of 1812 Sites in the United States.”
For more information about American Battlefield Protection Program, including these grants, please visit: https://www.nps.gov/orgs/2287/index.htm.
