Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

Mom convicted in death of 4-year-old who shot himself
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been convicted of child neglect in the death of her 4-year-old son who shot himself in the head last year. Twenty-six-year-old Tiara Danielle Jefferson entered an Alford plea to the charge on Wednesday, acknowledging the evidence against while maintaining her innocence. Her plea was part of a deal under which prosecutors dropped a charge of felony homicide in the death of Demetrius Jefferson. She told police she had fallen asleep after taking a friend's medication and awoke to the sound of a gunshot. She said the gun had been stored on a shelf that Demetrius could access.
Feds: Doctor illegally prescribed more than 50,000 pills
NORTON, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia say a doctor has pleaded guilty to illegally prescribing more than 50,000 pills that are used to treat pain and anxiety. U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement that Raymond Michael Moore pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court. Moore lived in Wise and had a medical practice in Norton. Both towns are in far western Virginia. Federal officials said that Moore, 61, issued prescriptions for opioids and benzodiazepines without a legitimate medical purpose. Officials said that Moore has made a plea agreement that says he will forfeit more than $100,000 and will never again be a medical provider.
Families reserve right to sue over Virginia Beach shooting
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Families of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims have filed legal notices that reserve their right to sue the city. The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that the wrongful death claims will allow the families to file lawsuits through May 31, 2021. That date will be the second anniversary of the massacre. A longtime city engineer opened fire in a municipal building, shooting 16 people and killing 12. He died in a gunfight with police. An attorney said the filings don't necessarily indicate a true intention to sue the city. But they keep the door open and the option available.
Gambling company says it will up its minimum wage
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A company that operates gambling parlors with slot-like machines plans to raise wages of its employees to a minimum of $15 an hour. Colonial Downs Group announced Thursday that it would pay the new wages starting in January at gambling facilities in Richmond, Hampton, Vinton and New Kent County, as well as any future facilities the company may open. The move comes as lawmakers are set to debate during the 2020 legislative session whether to legalize casinos in Virginia, which could affect Colonial Downs' revenues. The company said tipped workers will be paid at least $9 an hour.
Classes to be offered to help beginner farmers in Virginia
WARRENTON, Va. (AP) — A series of classes will be offered in Virginia to help beginner farmers. The hands-on program uses a curriculum designed by staff at Virginia Tech and Virginia Cooperative Extension. Working with local educators, producers and industry leaders, the program covers whole farm planning, marketing and farm business management. The classes are being offered by the 2020 Northern Piedmont Beginning Farmer Program and the Virginia Beginning Farmer and Rancher Coalition. Classes will be held Wednesday evenings from Jan. 22 through March 11 at the Extension office.
Virginia to boost passenger rail service to DC
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is planning a $3.7 billion effort to boost passenger rail service between the state and Washington, D.C. On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a plan that includes building a new bridge across the Potomac River into Washington and acquiring track from freight train operator CSX. Northam says the plans would double the number of Amtrak trains in Virginia and help provide nearly hourly Amtrak service between Richmond and D.C. The plans also calls for an increase in the number of commuter rail service in the northern suburbs, with the Virginia Rail Express starting to provide weekend service.
Fish oil firm may be barred from fishing in Chesapeake Bay
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Trump Administration is threatening to effectively ban a company that makes fish-oil pills from fishing in the Chesapeake Bay over concerns about overfishing. That company is Omega Protein. Earlier this year, it exceeded harvest limits by more than 30 percent on an oily fish called Atlantic menhaden. The U.S. Department of Commerce said Thursday that Virginia lawmakers must bring the state into compliance with harvest limits that were set by an interstate commission. If they don't, the Commerce Department said it would issue a moratorium on fishing for the species. Such a ban would affect only Omega Protein.
Police: Stonewall Jackson statue vandalized in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that two people have been arrested after a Confederate monument was vandalized in the city of Charlottesville. A Charlottesville police spokesman says the arrests were made early Thursday morning at the statue of General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson. Hawn did not release the individuals' names but said more information will be released. The city's Confederate statues have become the frequent target of vandalism in recent months. The statue of Robert E. Lee has also become a focal point of white nationalists after the city tried to remove the statue in 2017.