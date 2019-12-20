House of Representatives passed trade deal with Mexico and Canada

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. House of Representatives passed a new bipartisan trade deal with Mexico and Canada today.
The Trump Administration and House Democrats agree it will be better for Americans than the previous North American Free Trade Agreement known as NAFTA.
Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-District 7), who worked on the bill, says it will let U.S. dairy farmers sell products to Canada at a profit, and allow businesses to form long-term trading relationships.
“It will be good for the small, medium and large size businesses here in Virginia. It will be good for our farmers and producers, in particular, our dairy farmers here, and its good for our workers. There are strong labor provisions that are incredibly important to protecting workers at home,” said Spanberger.
The bill now heads to the Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will take it up after the impeachment trial for President Trump.
