Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Quincy McKnight scored a season-high 17 points and undermanned Seton Hall used a swarming, shot-blocking defense to stun No. 7 Maryland 52-48. The Pirates held the Terrapins to 27% shooting, blocked 15 shots and forced 17 turnovers in ending a two-game losing streak and handing Maryland its second straight loss. Seton Hall seemed in control when Anthony Nelson hit a layup for a 49-42 edge with about a minute to play. Then the Pirates missed three free throws and turned the ball over, setting up Anthony Cowan Jr. to try a tying 3-pointer. Cowan missed, and Seton Hall got the rebound and made a free throw to ice it.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Ravens and Browns have gone in opposite directions since their last meeting in September. Led by quarterback and MVP contender Lamar Jackson Baltimore has ripped off 10 straight wins since losing to Cleveland 12 weeks ago. The Ravens have already clinched the AFC North title and they can lock down the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a win over the Browns. Cleveland is probably going to miss the postseason once again. The Browns were saddled with major expectations entering the season and they haven't lived up to them. They've put coach Freddie Kitchens' future in doubt.
LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sixth overall pick Daniel Jones faces No. 15 selection Dwayne Haskins when the Giants visit the Redskins. Jones and Haskins played against each other in September. This will be the first time they're starting against each other. The rookie quarterbacks have come a long way since their first meeting. Jones has 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions since his first game against Washington. Haskins has drastically improved after making six NFL starts. The Giants and Redskins are each 3-11 going into Week 16. But the progress of Jones and Haskins is good news for the future of those franchises.
UNDATED (AP) — Georgia Southern offensive lineman Drew Wilson, Oregon State quarterback Jake Luton and Salisbury State receiver Octavion Wilson have been selected the Mayo Clinic Comeback Players of the Year in college football. Wilson regained his starting job this year after missing all last season recovering from a detached retina that left him legally blind in his right eye. Luton suffered season-ending injuries the past two seasons, but returned this year to pass for 28 touchdowns. Wilson gave up football after a heart condition led to lingering issues with pain. He returned to the game after three years away.