Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Sixth overall pick Daniel Jones faces No. 15 selection Dwayne Haskins when the Giants visit the Redskins. Jones and Haskins played against each other in September. This will be the first time they're starting against each other. The rookie quarterbacks have come a long way since their first meeting. Jones has 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions since his first game against Washington. Haskins has drastically improved after making six NFL starts. The Giants and Redskins are each 3-11 going into Week 16. But the progress of Jones and Haskins is good news for the future of those franchises.