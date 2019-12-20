GRTC and ATU donate holiday meals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This year, GRTC and the Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 1220, continue their tradition of donating food boxes to community members in need.
Fifty six food boxes were prepared today including a turkey, sides, condiments and dessert. All the food was purchased with donations from GRTC and union employees.
GRTC Chief Executive Officer Julie Timm says, “Sharing Holiday meals with our neighbors in need is just one of the many ways I know our GRTC Family members continually and generously give back to our community year-round.”
ATU Local 1220 Vice President Maurice Carter, says, “The Union is proud to partner with GRTC on this annual tradition, and we appreciate those willing and able to give to this important community effort.”
Holiday food boxes were loaded onto a GRTC bus and distributed to individuals identified by Social Services this afternoon.
