Governor Northam says Virginia’s unemployment rates held steady

According to household survey data in November, the labor force expanded for the 17th consecutive month by 13,326, or 0.3 percent to set a record high 4,411,018, as the number of unemployed decreased by 521. Household employment increased by 13,847 to set a new high of 4,324,922. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which decreased 0.1 percentage point to 3.5 percent.