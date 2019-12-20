Forecast: Chilly start to weekend, but warmer days coming

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Temperatures will slowly warm into next week
TONIGHT: Clear and chilly with clouds increasing overnight. Lows mid to upper 20s
SATURDAY: Winter Begins. Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs mid 40s.
SUNDAY: Sun early. Increasing clouds later in day and night. Lows upper 20s. Highs near 50
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain possible southern Virginia close to North Carolina but close call for RVA to see some rain too. Lows mid 30s, highs lower 50s (Rain Chance 30%)
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Lows mid 30s, highs mid 50s
CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 30s, highs lower 50s
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows mid 30s, highs near 50
