Fire marshals determine cause of apartment complex blaze that displaced 35 people

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Fire Marshals have determined the cause of a blaze at an apartment complex that displaced 35 people and killed two cats and a dog.
Firefighters were called to the Old Buckingham Station Apartments off Midlothian Turnpike at 1:30 p.m. for a two-alarm fire on Nov. 23. When they arrived, flames and smoke were pouring from the building.
Crews spent more than an hour extinguishing the flames, and a total of 19 apartments were impacted. A total of 40 firefighters battled the blaze that day.
After crews conducted their investigation, officials determined the cause to be fireplace ashes that were in a plastic container on an outside balcony.
Fire officials say to place fireplace ashes in a metal container and make sure they are fully extinguished before placing them in there. Also, keep them away from any combustible materials and any building or structure.
Crews also determined “that all fire safety systems and building safety components were in place, properly maintained, and working as designed.”
