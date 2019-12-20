Feds: Doctor illegally prescribed more than 50,000 pills

NORTON, Va. (AP) - Officials in Virginia say a doctor has pleaded guilty to illegally prescribing more than 50,000 pills that are used to treat pain and anxiety.
U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring said in a statement that Raymond Michael Moore pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court.
Moore lived in Wise and had a medical practice in Norton. Both towns are in far western Virginia.
Federal officials said that Moore, 61, issued prescriptions for opioids and benzodiazepines without a legitimate medical purpose.
Officials said that Moore has made a plea agreement that says he will forfeit more than $100,000 and will never again be a medical provider.
