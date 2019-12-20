Family of 3 loses home to fire one week before Christmas

KING WILLIAM CO., Va. (WWBT) - Community members in King William County are coming together to support a family of three who lost their home in a fire a week before Christmas.
Crews responded to the single-story house on Commins Road just before 5 a.m. Tuesday where they found the home engulfed in flames.
“The fire had spread through 90% of the home by the arrival of the fire department personnel,” said Interim Fire Chief Laura Nunnally. “The family exited the house safely prior to the fire department’s arrival.”
“It’s 4 a.m., you hear sounds, investigate and find yourself facing a fire,” wrote a family member on a fundraising site. “Your five-year-old is asleep nearby. The fire department arrives nine minutes later. 90% of your home is engulfed in flames.”
Another friend has also created a GoFundMe page to raise money for the family.
Nunnally said the family dog was still inside the home and was saved by firefighters on the scene.
“The dog was unharmed and returned to the family,” she said.
For eight hours crews remained at the home, not only battling the fire, but doing what they could to help the family find those precious personal items.
“They were able to recover family pictures, the child’s first hand print, and the things that cannot be replaced through insurance and material,” Nunnally said.
Crews were able to get the fire under control, but a family member said the home is total loss and would have to be rebuilt. Presents were already bought and wrapped underneath the Christmas tree.
Now the King William County Fire Auxiliary is collecting donations to buy Christmas gifts for the five-year-old boy and the family.
"I have two children of my own and I just think this will mean the world to him,” Nunnally said. “I think it will be something he will remember and hopefully pull some good out of the very tragic situation for him and his family."
Donations can be dropped off at King William County Fire Station 1 (7936 Richmond Tappahannock Highway, Aylett, VA 23009).
Those who wish donate clothing can buy the following sizes:
- Father’s sizes: 32x33 in pants, medium/large in shirts and a size 12 shoe
- Mother’s sizes: 8 in pants, medium in shirts and a size 8.5 shoe
- Son’s sizes: 6/7 in clothes and a 12/13 in shoes
County officials are also taking in donations at the Administration Office.
“Please deliver all donations to Olivia Lawrence at the County Administration Office at 180 Horse Landing Road, King William, Virginia,” County officials wrote.
The family is also in need of toiletries, kitchen supplies, pet supplies, and other household items.
"Our community is absolutely amazing,” Nunnally said. “They immediately started asking questions and wanted to know exactly what they could do to help… The kindness and responses from the Communities of King William and surrounding areas has been wonderful.”
At this point, the family is asking for privacy, but Nunnally said they are overwhelmed and thankful for all the support offered by the community.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this point and is still under investigation.
