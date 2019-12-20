Driver charged after crashing into Hanover ambulance

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A driver has been charged after crashing into a Hanover ambulance on Friday morning.
Crews were called to the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Hungary Road in Henrico for the two-vehicle crash around 10:17 a.m.
Officers said the ambulance was heading east on Staples Mill and approaching the intersection of Hungary with both lights and sirens activated as it cleared the intersection.
A Ford SUV, driven by Jorge Gomez-Tabora, was heading west on Staples Mill in the left turn lane for Hungary Road.
Witnesses told police that Gomez-Tabora accelerated and ran the red left-turn arrow.
Officers said Gomez-Tabora then hit the ambulance as it was clearing the intersection. Hanover officials said the ambulance was hit on the driver’s side quarter panel.
Gomez-Tabora is facing several charges, including reckless driving and failure to yield.
The ambulance was transporting a patient to the hospital at the time, who was then taken the rest of the way to the hospital by Henrico crews.
There were no reported injuries.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.