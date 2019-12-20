Colonial Downs to race 18 days in 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) – The Virginia Racing Commission has approved 18 race dates in 2020 for Colonial Downs Racetrack. Racing will be conducted beginning July 23 through August 29 on Thursday, Friday and Saturdays with a scheduled post time of 5:30 pm.
Colonial Downs will distribute $500,000 per day in purses and provide a lucrative series of state-bred and certified races for the second straight year.
The popular MATCH Series will be run at the New Kent track on August 15. The G-3 Virginia Derby will close out the race meet on August 29 along with the Virginia Oaks, Rosie’s and Kitten’s Joy Stakes.
John Marshall, Executive Vice President of Operations said, “Our team is focused on adding more life to our communities and the thoroughbred industry through our 2020 growth plan which features the continued evolution of live racing at Colonial Downs towards becoming one of the nation’s elite turf meets.”
Live racing at Colonial Downs racetrack re-emerged in 2019 under the new ownership of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E). In its first year of ownership, P2E exceeded all expectations to re-establishing Colonial Downs Racetrack and opening four Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums throughout Virginia.
Tickets for the 2020 live race meet including the Virginia Derby and Oaks go on sale February 2, 2020, at www.colonialdowns.com.
