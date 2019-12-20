2 charged after man seriously injured during argument

Moises Lopez Lopez and Jose Isaac Cruz Alvarado (Source: Henrico Police)
By Brian Thompson | December 20, 2019 at 2:17 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 2:55 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people have been charged after a man was seriously injured during an argument.

Police were called to the 7900 block of West Broad Street just after midnight on Dec. 19.

Officers received a report of three males arguing in the parking lot of a commercial business. When police arrived, two of the three individuals were running across the parking lot.

The victim, who remained on scene, had a significant injury on top of his head. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

Moises Lopez Lopez, 42 and Jose Isaac Cruz Alvarado, 24, were charged with being drunk in public and malicious wounding.

