2 charged after man seriously injured during argument

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people have been charged after a man was seriously injured during an argument.
Police were called to the 7900 block of West Broad Street just after midnight on Dec. 19.
Officers received a report of three males arguing in the parking lot of a commercial business. When police arrived, two of the three individuals were running across the parking lot.
The victim, who remained on scene, had a significant injury on top of his head. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Moises Lopez Lopez, 42 and Jose Isaac Cruz Alvarado, 24, were charged with being drunk in public and malicious wounding.
