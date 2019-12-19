Richmond restaurant gathering winter clothes for homeless

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond restaurant is on a mission to keep people on the streets warm as the temperatures grow colder.
Cary Street Café is collecting new winter coats and boots as part of their annual CSC Homeless Run.
For over a decade, staff and volunteers have been showing those less fortunate that the community does care.
The clothing drive originally started as handing out boxed lunches, but that quickly changed after Cafe owner Robyn Chandler says volunteers "saw a lot of people that did not have adequate coats, wearing thread-bare tennis shoes with holes in them.”
Chandler and about 50 volunteers have handed out brand-new winter clothing to the city’s homeless – and this year is no different:
“Brand new boots, men sizes 9-13, brand new coats, men sizes L to 2XL," said Chandler. "We do get some women, but very few. The women that we do get, they’re fine to have the men’s [clothes]. We make it work for them.”
It was a different case one year when one of the recipients ended up becoming a part of the family.
Until two years ago, Lenny Seay and Robyn Chandler hadn’t met. Today, Seay works at the Cafe as a dishwasher.
“I didn’t have a coat, I had on two sweatshirts. I saw these people, and they were giving out food. So, I said let me go down there and see what I could get,” Seay recalls. “She gave me some food and she said ‘Is there anything else you need?’ I said, ‘I need a job.’”
Chandler said she was in search of a dishwasher at the time, and said that “the more I talked to him, the more I realized this guy really wants to get off the street. He really does.”
And after two years of living on the streets, Seay got a second lease on life.
Perhaps it was pure luck that connected him to Chandler, but Seay chalks it up to divine intervention.
“I was very close to giving up, which is what makes Robyn more instrumental. She doesn’t even know that - like I said, I had lost my mother – and come to find out that Robyn’s birthday and my mother’s birthday are the same days.”
Now Seay wants to help give back to those still struggling to make ends meet.
“Somebody did it for me, now it’s my turn to do it for them,” he said.
Cary Street Café is still accepting brand new winter clothes until Christmas Eve. There is a signup sheet on their Facebook page, CSC Homeless Run
