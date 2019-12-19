Police identify man charged with stealing truck from work zone, leading police on chase

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The driver of the stolen vehicle has now been identified.
Darrell Michael Harris, 29, of Richmond led police on a pursuit after stealing a crash cushion truck from a work zone.
Virginia State Police were informed about a truck being stolen from a work zone on Interstate 95 at mile marker 88.6 around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The stolen vehicle was quickly located on Route 1 near Lewistown Road.
When a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, Harris refused to stop, leading them on a chase.
According to police, Harris was driving recklessly on numerous side streets of Route 1, and hit two marked trooper vehicles in the process.
The pursuit ended with Harris stopping on Route 1 just south of Ashcake Road.
Harris, a man and a woman were arrested for the crime.
One trooper sustained minor injuries when his vehicle was hit. No other injuries were reported.
Harris has been charged with assault on law enforcement, grand larceny, destruction of property as well as other charges and is currently being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail.
Charges are pending against the other two suspects as the incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.