Teenagers face charges in double-shooting, robbery of delivery driver in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police have made an arrest in a double-shooting and robbery of a delivery driver that happened Wednesday night.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 600 blocks of St. Mark Street and Virginia Avenue.
Police said they found male victims at both locations - one adult and one juvenile. Sources say both victims are in critical condition.
According to sources, the delivery driver disarmed one of the attackers to shoot back.
That driver works at Mun Cheese on E. Washington Street, employees said Thursday. He’s currently fighting for his life at a hospital in Richmond.
Officers arrested a 16-year-old girl for her involvement in robbery and shooting. Charges are also pending against a 16-year-old boy who was injured in the incident, police said.
Both will face multiple charges, including malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
