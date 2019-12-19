Police identify 23-year-old man killed in two-vehicle Chesterfield crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person has been killed and another transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Chesterfield County.
Emergency crews responded shortly after 2 p.m. to the 19600 block of Genito Road near Bailey Farm Road where they say the crash occurred.
Police say Cameron E. Smith, 23, was driving a Honda sedan east on Genito when he crossed the westbound lane, went into the ditch and reentered the road, striking a Jeep heading westbound.
Smith driving the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The man driving the Jeep was taken to an area hospital for injuries. He’s expected to be okay.
At this point in the investigation, speed appears to be a factor in the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
