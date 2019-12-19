Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

BC-US-VIRGINIA PASSENGER RAIL EXPANSION
Virginia to boost passenger rail service to DC
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia is planning a $3.7 billion effort to boost passenger rail service between the state and Washington, D.C. On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a plan that includes building a new bridge across the Potomac River into Washington and acquiring track from freight train operator CSX. Northam says the plans would double the number of Amtrak trains in Virginia and help provide nearly hourly Amtrak service between Richmond and D.C. The plans also calls for an increase in the number of commuter rail service in the northern suburbs, with the Virginia Rail Express starting to provide weekend service.
Virginia attorneys seek charges in fatal police shooting
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — County prosecutors are seeking charges against two U.S. Park Police officers who killed an unarmed motorist after a chase on a northern Virginia highway two years ago. The Washington Post reports the move by Fairfax County prosecutors comes about a month after federal prosecutors announced they wouldn't file federal criminal charges against the officers. They said then that the decision didn't bar other agencies from looking into the case. County prosecutors said in court Wednesday that an attempt to present the case to a grand jury has been delayed pending the D.C. U.S. attorney's approval of FBI testimony.
Fish oil firm may be barred from fishing in Chesapeake Bay
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Trump Administration is threatening to effectively ban a company that makes fish-oil pills from fishing in the Chesapeake Bay over concerns about overfishing. That company is Omega Protein. Earlier this year, it exceeded harvest limits by more than 30 percent on an oily fish called Atlantic menhaden. The U.S. Department of Commerce said Thursday that Virginia lawmakers must bring the state into compliance with harvest limits that were set by an interstate commission. If they don't, the Commerce Department said it would issue a moratorium on fishing for the species. Such a ban would affect only Omega Protein.
Virginia man gets 5 life sentences for child rape and porn
LOUISA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to five life terms in prison for raping a child and producing child pornography. News outlets report 35-year-old Raymond W. Harry Jr. also was sentenced Wednesday to an additional mandatory 100 years in prison. Prosecutors say Harry was stopped by a trooper in October 2018 and charged with transporting meth into the state for distribution. They say he called his sister and asked her to delete everything on his cellphones and email accounts. By the time police learned the sister had found videos and photos of Harry abusing a child, he'd already posted bail and been released. He was caught that December.
Police: Stonewall Jackson statue vandalized in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say that two people have been arrested after a Confederate monument was vandalized in the city of Charlottesville. A Charlottesville police spokesman says the arrests were made early Thursday morning at the statue of General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson. Hawn did not release the individuals' names but said more information will be released. The city's Confederate statues have become the frequent target of vandalism in recent months. The statue of Robert E. Lee has also become a focal point of white nationalists after the city tried to remove the statue in 2017.
Wawa says data breach affected thousands over 10 months
WAWA, Pa. (AP) — The Wawa convenience store chain says a data breach may have collected debit and credit card information from thousands of customers. The Pennsylvania-based chain discovered malware on its payment processing servers last week. It believes the malware was collecting card numbers, customer names and other data as early as March 4. The breach affected all of Wawa's 850 locations, but Wawa says it doesn't know how many customers were affected. Wawa is notifying customers and offering free credit card monitoring to those affected. It says it isn't aware of any unauthorized credit card use resulting from the breach.
Virginia attorney charged in extortion plot over Roundup
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia attorney involved in litigation against Monsanto Co. over health risks associated with Roundup weed killer has been accused of trying to extort $200 million from an unnamed company. Timothy Litzenburg, of Charlottesville, was arrested Tuesday. Federal prosecutors allege Litzenburg threatened to ïnflict substantial financial and reputational harm" if the company did not meet his demand for a $200 million payment disguised as a consulting fee. Litzenburg and his attorney didn't immediately return calls seeking comment. Thousands of lawsuits filed in state and federal court say Roundup has caused cancer in users. Monsanto's owner, Bayer, denies such allegations and says the product is safe.
Judge: Prison has 10 days to release former WorldCom CEO
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge who ordered the release from prison of Bernard Ebbers, WorldCom's former top executive after he served 13 years of a 25-year prison sentence has given prison authorities 10 days to free him. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said Thursday that the U.S. Bureau of Prisons was authorized for that length of time to delay his release so it can make necessary arrangements. She granted his lawyer's request for compassionate release for the 78-year-old Ebbers on Wednesday. Prosecutors had opposed the early release.