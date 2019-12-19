Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

LOUISA, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been sentenced to five life terms in prison for raping a child and producing child pornography. News outlets report 35-year-old Raymond W. Harry Jr. also was sentenced Wednesday to an additional mandatory 100 years in prison. Prosecutors say Harry was stopped by a trooper in October 2018 and charged with transporting meth into the state for distribution. They say he called his sister and asked her to delete everything on his cellphones and email accounts. By the time police learned the sister had found videos and photos of Harry abusing a child, he'd already posted bail and been released. He was caught that December.