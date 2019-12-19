Justin Fairfax looking to make run for governor

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax is looking to make a run for Virginia’s governor seat in 2021.
“We brought light into political darkness,” Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax said.
Fairfax quietly made the announcement Tuesday evening at an event in Petersburg.
“We are planning to run for Governor in 2021,” Fairfax said.
The Lt. Governor says he’s already gaining excitement.
“Everywhere we go there are energy and a spirit of hope,” Fairfax said.
Fairfax said he made the decision after speaking with family and friends. He believes he’s the right choice to serve Virginians as their next leader.
“I cast the tie-breaking vote to expand Medicaid to 400,000 more Virginians. Our economy in Virginia is doing really well. We are at record low unemployment a 2.6%,” Fairfax said.
During his time as second in command of the state, Fairfax says he’s traveled all over fighting for Historically black colleges, better infrastructure and fighting infant mortality rates.
Fairfax’s run won’t come without controversy.
Fairfax was elected Lt. Gov. in Nov. 2017 before previously working as a federal prosecutor.
Earlier this year, Fairfax was accused of sexual assault by two women, Vanessa Tyson during 2004 at the Democratic National Convention in Boston and Meredith Watson other alleges she was attacked in 2000 while both were students at Duke University.
Fairfax has maintained he did nothing wrong ever since the allegations became public in February.
Fairfax is currently in a 400 million dollar legal battle with CBS for defamation for airing an interview with his accusers.
Fairfax says he’s ready for a full investigation claims those close around Meredith Watson aren’t believing her story. He also claims Vanessa Tyson’s story had help from Richmond leaders.
“It was politically motivated and there were political people behind this Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, his former top aide Thad Williamson and his wife were organizing and coordinating behind the scenes,” Fairfax said.
Fairfax says he’s choosing to focus on the future and the people he hopes to serve as Governor.
“They want us to have a politics that’s hopeful and that will build people up and help us rise,” Fairfax said.
Debra Katz Represents Vanessa Tyson and sent this statement:
“Once again, Lt. Gov. Fairfax is making false statements about our client to further his political ambitions. This latest statement is absurd.”
Nancy Erika Smith represents Meredith Watson and sent this statement:
“Fairfax’s claims of victimhood are despicable. He continues to refuse to be questioned publicly under oath alongside the two women who have accused him of rape. As always, my client, Meredith Watson, is ready and willing to testify under oath at a hearing in the Virginia legislature.”
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney denies any involvement.
