Holiday home in Mechanicsville encourages you to interact with the lights

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - All month long we’ve been showcasing the best holiday decorations where you live!
Hadley’s Winterland located at 7396 Kelshire Trace in Mechanicsville is a place where the homeowners actually encourage you to touch and interact with their holiday flair.
“We have many interactive items, whether it’s through your eyes or through your hands,” said owner Matthew Satterwhite. “We’re all kids at heart, you just got to sit back and have some fun.”
Here at Hadley’s Winterland, there’s something for everyone including games that will put you in the Christmas spirit.
“It’s all about having fun here,” said Satterwhite.
Those games include a naughty or nice button, Santa letters that go directly to the North Pole, a guitar that you rock out to that controls lights on a tree, and a game called “Step into Christmas,” where you use your feet to step onto pedals and the lights will go on and off on the wall in front of you.
Also, if you’re feeling bold enough, there’s a mystery button to push before you head home. The homeowner says the choice to push it is up to you.
As you enjoy the lights, know that they’re being a shining light for our nation’s fallen heroes with each donation going to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.
“Last year we were fortunate enough, we raised enough money from the display and we were able to buy a brick and that brick is on the walkway in Maryland,” said Satterwhite.
