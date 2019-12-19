Health inspector finds meat stored in pan with blood at bottom; issue fixed in next inspection

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A local pizza place is getting rave reviews from the Health Department, but there are also a few places having issues storing meat.
First up, Chile Verde, located on Sandy Hook Road in Goochland. In one inspection, the restaurant had four priority violations, three priority foundation violations, and two core violations. An inspector found raw food stored over ready-to-eat food as well as chicken and steak found at the wrong temperatures.
The manager said they fixed everything in the inspection.
In a follow-up inspection, an inspector found all but one of the violations was fixed. The only one left was a torn gasket on the freezer.
Next, the River City Diner on West Huguenot Road in Midlothian. In one inspection, the restaurant had four priority, one priority foundation, and three core violations. An inspector found pork, hot dogs, and raw shrimp being stored in an open pan with pooled blood at the bottom as well as a food slicer with food residue on it.
The manager said the prep cook made a mistake - it was a one-time thing, and that that employee was suspended for his actions. The manager said the slicer was cleaned right after as it was just used.
In a follow-up inspection, an inspector found everything had been fixed.
This week’s Hall of Fame Award winner: Mellow Mushroom, specifically the location on Huguenot Road in Midlothian. The restaurant is known for its pizzas; its last inspection was perfect. Assistant Kitchen Manager Alonzo King says it’s all about staying on top of their cleaning.
“We have our deep clean nights and make sure that we get every nook and cranny that you could possibly think of, that way it [doesn’t] have build up and [doesn’t] look horrible," said King.
Congratulations, Mellow Mushroom!
This is how the Virginia Department of Health describes its violations on its websites:
- Priority identifies a provision in the Regulations whose application contributes directly to the elimination, prevention, or reduction to an acceptable level, hazards associated with foodborne illness or injury and there is no other provision that more directly controls the hazard.
- Priority foundation identifies a provision in the Regulation whose application supports, facilitates, or enables one or more Priority items.
- Core identifies a provision that is not Priority or Priority foundation and that usually relates to general sanitation, operational controls, sanitation standard operating procedures (SSOPs), facilities, equipment, or general maintenance.
