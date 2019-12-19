Gilkeson, VMI visit Virginia Tech

LEADING THE WAY: Nolley has averaged 18.5 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Hokies. Wabissa Bede has paired with Nolley and is putting up 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game. The Keydets are led by Gilkeson, who is averaging 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.GIFTED GARRETT: Gilkeson has connected on 34 percent of the 50 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last five games. He's also converted 77.1 percent of his free throws this season.