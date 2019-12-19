Forecast: Cold and dry before a slow, steady warmup

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An extended period of dry weather is ahead with cold temperatures in the next few days and milder temperatures next week.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows lower 20s
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Winter Begins. Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs upper 40s.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lows upper 20s, highs upper 40s
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain possible far southern Virginia close to North Carolina. Lows low to mid 30s, highs low to mid 50s
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Lows mid 30s, highs mid 50s
CHRISTMAS DAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s to near 60
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows upper 30s, highs lower 50s
