Virginia man claims $100,000 lottery prize in the nick of time

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For months, a winning Cash 5 Virginia Lottery prize went unclaimed. Now, a Roanoke man has claimed the prize just two days before the ticket’s expiration.
The Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in the June 21 drawing, earning the top prize. By law, winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. This particular ticket would have expired on Dec. 18.
But on the evening of Monday, Dec. 16, just 48 hours before the ticket was set to expire, Carlton Smith of Roanoke presented the winning ticket, with his dog Zeus by his side.
Smith had the ticket in a drawer the whole time, unaware of his good fortune. One day his cousin told him he'd heard about an unclaimed winning ticket and said, "I have a feeling it's you."
He checked the numbers on the ticket, and sure enough: "I have the winning ticket right here, buddy!" When asked how he felt about the discovery, he said, "It really didn't shock me at first."
The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.
Copyright 2019 WDBJ. All rights reserved.