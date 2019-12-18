No White Christmas in Virginia this year, but great travel weather is expected

High temperatures Christmas Eve will be in the 50s and near 50 Christmas Day

By Nick Russo and Jim Duncan | December 18, 2019 at 4:59 PM EST - Updated December 23 at 9:52 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’re dreaming of a White Christmas, keep dreaming. Santa will need wheels on his sleigh this year in Virginia, because no snow is expected between now and Christmas Day in the commonwealth.

The overall weather pattern will keep mild conditions prevailing all week into the weekend .

The good news is the mild temperatures will come with dry weather. Travel weather looks about as good as it gets across the Central and Eastern United States for late December, with no major storms expected through Christmas Day.

Seasonable temperatures and dry weather for Christmas Day (Source: WSI)

Here is some cool climate data compiled by the NWS Wakefield for Richmond for Christmas Day:

December 25th Climatology (Source: NWS Wakefield)

Historically, Richmond has about an 8% chance of a White Christmas in any given year. A White Christmas is defined as having 1 inch of snow or more on the ground on Christmas morning at 7 a.m.

The last time there was officially a White Christmas in Richmond was 10 years ago in 2009.

The odds of a White Christmas this year in Virginia are nearly zero. (Source: WWBT)

The snowiest Christmas ever was in 1914 when 5.1 inches of snow fell. The warmest was just a few years ago in 2015 when we reached 75 degrees for a high temperature. The coldest was back in 1983 when it was 3 degrees.

On average, the month of December has become almost 2 degrees warmer in Richmond since 1970.

On average, December has become almost 2 degrees warmer since 1970. (Source: Climate Central)

