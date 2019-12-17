Warrant: Virginia Airbnb guests found spy camera in shower

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - Unsealed court documents say a woman vacationing in a Virginia Beach Airbnb discovered a hidden camera above her in the shower, but more than five months later, the man who admitted to placing it hasn't been charged.
A search warrant affidavit says the woman noticed a reflective black dot taped to the ceiling of the shower that she later realized was a small camera.
The warrant says a man who lives in the house told police he collected video from it.
A police spokeswoman told The Virginian-Pilot detectives are still waiting for an analysis of seized items to be completed.
