RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - “Ohhh, FFFFudge.”
According to a study done by House Method, Virginia’s favorite Christmas movie is A Christmas Story.
Virginia isn’t the only state that likes watching Ralphie’s story, House Method found that 24 states in total picked it as their favorite followed by Elf taking 11 states as the favorite Christmas movies.
Other holiday favorites were Home Alone, It’s a Wonderful Life, Die Hard, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Christmas Carol, Christmas Vacation, Miracle on 34th Street and The Nightmare Before Christmas.
To check out the full findings, click here.
