VDH: More than 250 flu-related deaths in Virginia

(WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting the amount of flu-related deaths so far this season has now passed 250.
As of December 12, 2019, there have been 253 deaths in this flu season related to the flu or pneumonia.
In the first week of December, there were 151 flu-related deaths in the state. Last year, there were no more than 91 flu-related deaths in a week and that high number was during the peak of the season.
Medical officials said if you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet, it’s not too late to get one and they recommend you should.
The Center for Disease Control’s flu forecast shows that flu activity will likely peak between late December and February.
