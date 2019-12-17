UVA doctors seeing uptick in weight-loss surgeries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - As we approach the holidays, people who struggle with their weight may find themselves having an especially challenging time as they attend holiday parties or family gatherings.
Doctors with the University of Virginia see more patients with complaints of gaining weight and eating too much over the holidays and at the beginning of the year than any other time. They also have more patients seeking weight-loss surgeries.
The hospital offers three major weight loss surgeries: Gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and endoscopic sleeve procedures. UVA performs close to 200 of these surgeries a year, more than any other hospital in central Virginia.
Doctors say weight-loss procedures are 95 percent minimally evasive, and the hospital just started utilizing robotic surgery to make the process more precise and effective. While these surgeries are often not covered by insurance companies, doctors say they do have long-term health benefits.
"On top of losing weight, it really is effective at helping you control diseases such as diabetes,” surgeon Peter Hallowell said. “It has been shown to extend your life, it has been shown to decrease your risk of cancer, and it has been shown to decrease your risk of heart attack, strokes and other cardiovascular events."
For those who are just generally worried about their weight, UVA has four board-certified doctors in obesity medicine that can work with you to create a customized plan to lose weight. They suggest you make an appointment with those professionals first.
Some other tips to avoid overeating during the holidays include not attending a party on an empty stomach, getting enough sleep, and drinking enough water.
Doctors say when it comes to the holidays, make sure you do everything in moderation, and enjoy yourself.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.