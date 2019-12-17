Suspect caught on camera in Chesterfield credit card theft

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect was caught on camera in Planet Fitness stealing credit cards and wallets out of lockers.
A male suspect entered Planet Fitness located at 11001 Hull Street Road between 1 p.m and 1:30 p.m on Nov. 11.
After stealing the credit cards and wallets, the suspect used them at several local businesses.
The suspect was driving a silver vehicle with no front license plate.
If you have any information on this crime, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
