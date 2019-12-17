Stanley, Hampton visit S. Illinois

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Domask, Aaron Cook Jr., Eric McGill and Barret Benson have collectively accounted for 67 percent of all Southern Illinois scoring this season including 56 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Hampton, Greg Heckstall, Dondre Griffin and Amir Smith have combined to score 17 percent of the team's points this season, including 50 percent of all Pirates points over their last five.