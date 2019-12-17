RRHA extends eviction freeze through January 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) will extend the moratorium on lease enforcement through Jan. 31, 2020, for all public housing communities.
RRHA previously halted evictions for the remainder of 2019 after doubling the number of eviction lawsuits it typically sends to residents in recent weeks.
The agency implemented the freeze on lease enforcement for people who haven’t paid rent for all public housing under its review, including Creighton Court, Fairfield Court, Gilpin Court, Hillside Court, Mosby Court and Whitcomb Court. It will not be extended to the end of January.
“We see this as a win-win for all involved – our residents, the Agency, and our community stakeholders," Chief Executive Officer Damon Duncan said. "The Housing Authority aims to prevent residents from losing their housing at all costs. By law, we are required to enforce our lease, but when there is an opportunity for latitude, we exercise that latitude as equitably as possible.”
RRHA has partnered with the Virginia Poverty Law Center, Legal Aid Justice Center and Central Virginia Legal Aid Society. Each of these legal advocates represents many housing authority residents in danger of losing their housing due to non-payment.
During the freeze, people who owe money will not receive late notices and no unlawful detainers will be filed. Pending court cases will also be dismissed or postponed; all scheduled evictions will be canceled.
RRHA will use the moratorium as an opportunity to re-evaluate RRHA’s debt collection and lease enforcement policies.
By the end of the moratorium, RRHA hopes to jointly announce a final plan to remediate tenant debt so that every RRHA family is returned to as close to good standing as possible. It will also provide RRHA public housing residents in danger of losing their housing for nonpayment an opportunity to seek services that will assist them in bringing their rent debts to a zero balance. During this period, rent and other unlawful charges will continue to accrue where merited.
For more information, contact Housing Opportunities Made Equal at 804-354-0641 or Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority Resident Support Services at 804-780-4291.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.