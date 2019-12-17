Richmond family of 10 receives donations after losing home in fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Teachers at Oakgrove Elementary collected donations for a Richmond family who lost their apartment in a fire.
The Phelps’ - a family of 10 - were displaced from their apartment after a fire destroyed the inside of their home just two-and-a-half weeks before Christmas.
But their teachers weren’t going to let that stand in the way of having a Merry Christmas.
“We brought in games, gifts, food and wrapped presents for the kids," said Bridget Fulks, a first-grade teacher.
Fulks was one of several at Oakgrove spearheading the event, and within days an entire room was filled with clothes, shoes, sneakers, TVs, food, materials for holiday baking and toys for the eight kids. Monetary gifts were considered as well.
The Phelps family received clothes, food, toys and over $1,500 worth of gift cards from places such as Walmart, Kroger and other locations.
For the Phelps family, the generosity was overwhelming, leaving Rudolph Phelps almost speechless. He doesn’t know where his family would be without the Oakgrove Elementary School family.
“The community bailed us out,” said Rudolph Phelps. “The community came together. We didn’t know how we were going to do it.”
“At Oakgrove, we care and the community cares,” said Taira Vinson, a third-grade teacher. “This is everyone partnering up in the community to let them know they’re gonna be alright.”
The Phelps family has moved into a new apartment and says the donations will go a long way in helping them get back on their feet.
