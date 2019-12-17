Police: Victims carjacked, forced to drive armed suspects to park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a carjacking after the victims were forced to drive the armed men to a park in Church Hill.
Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. Monday to a business in the 2800 block of E. Broad Street where two victims called to report they had been robbed.
“[Officers] were told by two victims that they were in their car stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of 33rd and Clay Streets when two suspects stepped into the intersection and pointed firearms at them,” police said.
According to police, the victims were instructed to unlock the doors where the suspects then got into the backseat of the car and forced them to drive to Chimborazo Park.
“The suspects stole several items from the victims and then drove off in the victim’s car,” police said. “The vehicle was located in Henrico County.”
The suspects are described as two black males in their 40’s who were wearing all dark clothing. The suspect who was on the passenger’s side was possibly wearing a beanie cap.
No injuries were reported.
Detectives are asking neighbors who live in that area to check their Ring or other surveillance cameras between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Partain at (804) 646-1290 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
