News to know for Dec. 17: Potatoes, chicken spill after crash; police search for missing people; more than 250 flu deaths in Va.

I-295 Crash
All southbound lanes shut down in Prince George after two tractor-trailers crashed. Police said the two were hauling potatoes and raw chicken, which spilled all over the highway.
One driver, Denis O. Chirino, 49, of North Carolina, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the other was transported with serious injuries.
Chirino was charged in the crash.
Severe weather, tornadoes batter the Deep South
At least three people are dead and a dozen more injured as severe storms and tornadoes hit the Deep South.
The powerful storms raked the region as a cold front collided with warmer air.
At least one person was killed in Louisiana and two others were confirmed dead in Alabama.
Missing 14-year-old girl
Police in Prince George are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen a week ago.
According to police, Kristine Abuel was reported missing on Tuesday, Dec. 10. She was last seen at her residence in the Pine Ridge Mobile Home Park on Monday, Dec. 9.
Anyone with information on where she is should call police at 804-733-2773.
Missing Richmond man
Richmond police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man with several health conditions.
Police say Alvin A. Edwards, Jr., 63, was reported missing from Kindred Spirits Assisted Living Facility at 1206 N 28th Street. He suffers from several health conditions and has not checked in with his family in over three days, which is unusual.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-646-5419 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
More than 250 flu deaths in Virginia
As of December 12, 2019, there have been 253 deaths in this flu season related to the flu or pneumonia.
In the first week of December, there were 151 flu-related deaths in the state. Last year, there were no more than 91 flu-related deaths in a week and that high number was during the peak of the season.
Medical officials said if you haven’t gotten a flu shot yet, it’s not too late to get one and they recommend you should.
Third arrest in death of 9-year-old girl
Richmond police have arrested, 20-year-old Jesus Turner, the third person wanted in connection to the murder of 9-year-old Markiya Dickson.
Dickson was shot on May 26 at Carter Jones Park during a community cookout with dozens of families. An 11-year-old boy, who was also at the park, was also shot but survived.
Two men were previously arrested for the crime in October - 18-year-old Quinshawn Betts and 21-year-old Jermaine Davis.
How We Got Here
On this day, Dec. 17, 1903, the Wright Brothers took turns piloting their flying machine in North Carolina – demonstrating sustained flight with their invention for the very first time.
On the fourth and final flight of the day, Wilbur went 852 feet and was airborne for 59 seconds. But there’s a troubling Virginia connection to that historic day, and you can learn all about it in this week’s episode of the How We Got Here podcast:
