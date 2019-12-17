Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE-GATES
Ex-Trump campaign official Rick Gates faces sentencing
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump campaign official Rick Gates is set to be sentenced in Washington's federal court. Gates will learn how much his cooperation with the Justice Department has paid off when he stands before a judge Tuesday and receives his punishment. Gates is one of a half-dozen associates of President Donald Trump charged in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Neither his lawyers nor prosecutors are seeking prison time. The Justice Department says Gates has provided “extraordinary assistance" since pleading guilty to crimes relating to his lucrative consulting work in Ukraine.
Vulnerable Democrats fall in line behind Trump impeachment
WASHINGTON (AP) — Vulnerable House Democrats are announcing they'll vote for President Donald Trump's impeachment even if it means losing their seats in Congress. About a dozen lawmakers from competitive districts say they will vote in favor of the abuse and obstruction charges against Trump. The exception is New Jersey congressman Jeff Van Drew, a Democrat who opposes impeachment and is poised to become a Republican. A cascade of announcements Monday came ahead of the House vote later this week. If the articles pass, Trump will become the nation's third impeached president.
Northam proposes increased funding for at-risk schools
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he wants to put more money into at-risk schools and give teachers a 3 percent raise. Northam on Monday highlighted portions of his forthcoming two-year budget proposal. His plan also calls for increased funding for school counselors and more money to help children whose first language isn't English. The governor plans to make his full budget public on Tuesday at a hearing before lawmakers.
Scientists seeking cause of huge freshwater mussel die-off
KYLES FORD, Tenn. (AP) — Scientists are working to quickly discover what is killing hundreds of thousands of freshwater mussels on the Tennessee-Virginia border. Mussels are extremely important to rivers for their ability to filter algae, silt and even heavy metals. Their populations everywhere have declined steeply from pollution, habitat loss and climate change. The current decline looks like it might be something different _ infectious disease. Similar mussel die-offs have been reported on at least five U.S. rivers and in Spain. Scientists say they are working quickly to identify the culprit because if all the mussels die, the rivers will never be the same.
Charlottesville rally planner faces jail for defying orders
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An organizer of the white nationalist rally in Virginia that erupted in violence in 2017 is facing jail time for failing to comply with court orders in a federal lawsuit . A group backing the suit says U.S. District Judge Norman Moon on Monday ordered Elliott Kline to report to a U.S. Marshals office on Jan. 6. Integrity First for America said in a news release that the judge also ordered Kline to pay $600 in sanctions to plaintiffs who sued him and other far-right extremists who organized the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.
Monument proposed for black soldiers who fought in Civil War
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An effort is being made in Virginia to honor unheralded black soldiers who fought in the Civil War. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Saturday that a group called the Honor the 14 Foundation is behind the push. It aims to memorialize 14 Medal of Honor recipients from a black regiment of the Union Army. Donald E. King initiated the push. He is a senior partner at the McGuireWoods law firm and board member of the American Civil War Museum. King said the foundation plans to privately raise millions to erect the statue in the city of Richmond. Black troops in the Union army defeated Confederate forces at the Battle of New Market Heights in 1864. It followed two previous attempts that failed. Fourteen of the black soldiers who fought received the Medal of Honor.
Theft of Confederate flags from cemetery remains a mystery
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials in Virginia are still investigating the theft of Confederate battle flags a month after they were taken from a cemetery. The Washington Post reported Sunday that officials still have no idea who stole the approximately 200 flags in Harrisonburg. Many were dumped in a porta-potty across town. The flags were taken from Woodbine Cemetery on Veterans Day. Earlier that day, the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ local chapter placed the flags at graves of soldiers who fought in the Civil War. A $1,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to a conviction of the person who stole the flags.
Governors to feds: Stop firm from fishing in Chesapeake Bay
Governors in nine states along the Atlantic coast are urging the Trump Administration to stop a company that makes fish-oil supplements from fishing in Virginia waters. A letter sent Friday from those governors echoes concerns of fishing regulators who say Omega Protein defied harvest limits in the Chesapeake Bay. The firm catches a fish called Atlantic menhaden that's considered a vital link to the bay's food chain. Menhaden are food for striped bass, whales and other animals. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is expected to make a decision this week following a request from regulators to take action. The governors warn that Omega Protein could jeopardize an ecological balance and imperil other fishing operations in their states.