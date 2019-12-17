Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand contributed a pair of goals and Joonas Korpisalo notched his third career shutout as the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated Washington 3-0, their second win in a week over the league-best Capitals. The win was just the second in eight games for Columbus, with both coming against Washington. Korpisalo stopped 30 shots. He's undefeated in three career games against the Capitals. Braden Holtby stopped 18 shots for Washington. The Capitals lost for just the second time in their last 10 games and suffered their first road defeat since Nov. 20.
DETROIT (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 15 of his 35 points in the first quarter, and the Washington Wizards took control with some torrid early shooting before holding on for a 133-119 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons were without injured stars Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, and Washington shot 17 of 21 from the field in the first quarter. The Wizards also made all three of their 3-point attempts and all six of their free throws in that period, building a 43-31 lead. Washington later shot 78% from the floor in the fourth.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins and receivers Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims are some of the biggest reasons the Redskins' offense has hope for the future. Haskins, McLaurin and Sims showed what they can do in a loss to the Eagles. Haskins had one of his best games in the NFL by completing 19 of 28 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns. That puts him in a good spot with a potential showdown against Daniel Jones when the Giants visit in Week 16. Linebacker Ryan Anderson had a big game against Philadelphia and is a reason for hope on defense.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens had a chance to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs on Sunday without even taking the field. Had New England lost and Kansas City either tied or lost, Baltimore would have clinched the No. 1 seed. That didn't happen. But the Ravens can wrap up home-field advantage up to the Super Bowl by beating Cleveland this Sunday or Pittsburgh in the regular season finale. Baltimore will bring a 12-2 record and a 10-game winning streak into its game against the Browns. Cleveland is the last team to beat the Ravens. Baltimore has not played since routing the Jets last Thursday.