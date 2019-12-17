Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens had a chance to earn the top seed in the AFC playoffs on Sunday without even taking the field. Had New England lost and Kansas City either tied or lost, Baltimore would have clinched the No. 1 seed. That didn't happen. But the Ravens can wrap up home-field advantage up to the Super Bowl by beating Cleveland this Sunday or Pittsburgh in the regular season finale. Baltimore will bring a 12-2 record and a 10-game winning streak into its game against the Browns. Cleveland is the last team to beat the Ravens. Baltimore has not played since routing the Jets last Thursday.