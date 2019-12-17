GRTC reducing services on Christmas and New Year’s Days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC will reduce services on Christmas and New Year’s to meet lower customer ridership needs.
Service will still operate on all routes that operate on Sundays, but some routes will operate less frequently at times.
Notices are being posted on buses to alert customers of the reduced Sunday schedules for both holidays.
The Customer Service Call Center will be open on Christmas and New Year’s to assist customers with bus tracking and trip planning from 8:30 a.m to 5:00 p.m.
Click here to see Sunday’s reduced schedules.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.