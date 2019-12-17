Greene County family light show takes Christmas to the next level

GREENE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - One Greene County family is taking their love of Christmas to the next level. Now, they’re inviting the community to come to see their high-tech holiday display for themselves.
Hidden away on Narcissus Road in Ruckersville is a high-tech Christmas display that can only be described as a labor of love.
"I've always seen these Christmas light shows on the internet and they looked like a lot of fun, and I wanted to do something like this to show everybody how much I like Christmas,” Sam Moye, who designed the light show, said.
And it's safe to say he's gotten his message across.
Moye, an electrical engineer, says the ‘Moye Family Light Show’ is in its fourth year and requires plenty of planning. "I started in January where I bought all the Christmas lights and had to plan where I wanted to put them, and then buying the controller boxes and power supplies and everything, and then wiring it all together. So, I think it's been about 150 hours so far this year."
Those aren’t your everyday Christmas lights. They’re superpixels and each individual pixel has three LEDs. That means 4,000 lights and 12,000 channels capable of creating words and images, all set to music.
"Each LED can be a different color, and they can be a different intensity from zero to 255. So, I have millions of different colors and lots of different levels of brightness,” Moye said.
Moye says his hundreds of hours of work are well worth it to see the smiles on his neighbors' faces. "They love it. They'll come by and stay for two or three times, they'll listen to a song two or three times."
However, Moye says his biggest fans are his children, three and five-years-old, who have inherited his love for the holiday. "The lights turn off at night, and then turn back on in the morning for them when they get on the bus to go to school, just so they can see it in the morning."
The light show runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every night through New Year's Day and Moye says there are new songs out all the time. You can even enjoy the lights from the comfort of your car, by tuning your car's radio to the music.
For more information on how to check out the display for yourself, you can click here.
