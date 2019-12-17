Forecast: A brief warmup on a showery day. Cold and dry pattern.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -We can enjoy one day of warm temperatures on Tuesday, followed by a return to sun and colder temperatures.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with showers likely. Can’t rule out a thunderstorm, especially south of I-64 in the afternoon. Starting in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s (cooler north and west of RVA). (Rain Chance: 80%) Turning chilly by Tuesday night.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
SATURDAY: Winter Begins. Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows near 30, highs near 50.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.]
FIRST ALERT: Christmas eve and Christmas day look dry and seasonable
