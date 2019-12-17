911 call reveals how Roanoke manhunt for Michael Brown got underway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ7) - The recording of a 911 call that led to a daylong search for murder suspect Michael Brown that closed schools, roads and businesses has been released.
Brown is accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend, Rodney Brown, in Hardy in Franklin County on Nov. 9. Five days later, a 911 call by Michael Brown’s grandmother triggered a search of the Grandin Village area.
Brown was not found that day, but he was taken into custody at his mother's Hardy house two and a half weeks after the killing after multiple reports of Michael Brown sightings proved fruitless.
The 911 call on Nov. 14 is about four and a half hours long. The midnight call starts with a plea by Brown’s grandmother; his mother can also be heard in the call.
The recording indicates Brown's mother wanted to talk to her son, thinking it was the only way to save him.
In the call, Diannae Hanson can be heard, "Yes, 9-1-1! Get in here!... I think Michael Brown is here! Vanessa please come in!"
That's how the 911 call from Tillett Avenue in Roanoke City begins. Hanson and her daughter Vanessa Hanson, the mother of Michael Brown, made contact with police just after 12:30 a.m. November 14.
"Somebody is banging on the house;" Dianna Hanson said. "She thinks it's him out here!"
A dispatcher tells the women police are en route to the neighborhood. They stay on the line with them for hours.
The call reveals Vanessa Hanson went outside after they heard the banging. She pleads with her mother that if it was Michael - she has to talk to him.
"I gotta at least try, it's the only way to help him! The only thing I can do for him is that, got to get him to turn himself in without getting shot!... He won't hurt me... If It was him, I gotta talk to him... I gotta save my boy."
Her mother, Dianne, appears more concerned about their safety. They argue.
“Look what he’s done!” Dianne Hanson said to her daughter. “You don’t know! He’s not your baby. Stop saying that!”
During the call, another voice can be heard in the background.
"Stay calm," the male voice on speakerphone said. "Stay put where you're at. Wait for the 9-1-1 dispatcher to make sure that police make contact with you."
According to the call, Vanessa Hanson is speaking with an FBI agent she's familiar with over the phone.
She checks in with him throughout the night and receives updates from him.
"...we may have located a vehicle for him and I'm gonna go out and look for him, alright?" he said.
In the call, Vanessa insists she can convince him to turn himself in, only if she can speak with him for a few minutes. Her mother, on the other hand, insists they cannot open the door for him.
"Pray God will give him the courage to give himself up," she pleads. "Please God."
It’s still unclear if he was the one banging on their windows, as there was no further sign of him that day. It’s also still unclear if he was in his RV that day while police were searching it, an accusation made by Brown’s lawyer.
