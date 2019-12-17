‘Bring One for the Chipper’ Christmas tree recycling event kicks off new year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kick-off the new year by cleaning out your house and recycling!
The 11th annual ‘Bring One for the Chipper Christmas Tree Recycling Event’ includes more than just Christmas tree recycling: document shredding, electronics and collection of household hazardous waste.
Visitors can bring up to five boxes of documents to shred. Be sure to remove all binders, staples and clips.
You can also recycle electronics such as computer systems (hard drive or CPU) and accessories such as cables, wires, keyboards, mice, speakers, etc. However, various fees will apply to certain electronics.
The event will take place Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, from 10 a.m to 2 p.m on 1710 Robin Hood Road.
