Two arrested, one wanted in Petersburg mob attack

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a assault by mob altercation on Sunday.
Police say the altercation happened on the 1300 block of West Wythe Street.
The victim was transported to a Richmond-area hospital with critical injuries, and bleeding on the brain, according to officials.
Two suspects in connection to the attack have been arrested.
Darel Scottl, 20, and Jamil Turner, 20, both of Petersburg, have been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and assault by mob. They’re being held at Riverside Regional Jail.
Another suspect, Anthony Goode, 20, of Chesterfield is still wanted by police and facing the same charges.
If you know where Goode is or have any information about the attack, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.